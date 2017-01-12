One killed in college students clash

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A clash between two groups of students of Asghar Mall College on Wednesday claimed one life. According to police, the two groups first clashed on the college premises. When students of one group were walking back to their homes they were attacked by the other group. A student namely Jani opened fire at Toqeer of the rival group, who suffered critical bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Toqeer Abbasi, son of Zafar Abbasi, was a student of MA History. Police have started investigation and conducting raids to arrest the accused.