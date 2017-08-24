One killed, four injured in road accident

At least one person was killed and four others injured when a speeding truck hit with two rickshaws in Shadbagh area here on late Tuesday night.

According to police sources, a speeding truck hit two rickshaws in Ganddi Bambian area of Shadbagh after its brakes failed, killing a rickshaw driver Usman on the spot and injuring four passengers.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident while police arrested the conductor of the truck.—INP

