One killed, cop injured in firing incident

City Reporter

A traffic cop sustained injuries whereas a passer-by died during a targeted shoot out at Five Star intersection, North Nazimabad, in the limits of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan Police Station here Friday morning.

SDPO-Shadman, Shaukat Ali Shah talking to media confirmed that the cop manning traffic at one of the busiest thoroughfares in the metropolis came under fire by miscreants riding on a motorcycle, during rush hours.

The injured cop Bashir, accompanied by a colleague carrying a gun who returned the fire compelling the attackers to escape, was carried to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and provided with immediate medical support.

He is still under observation, hospital sources said.

A passerby, Ali Imran also hit by the bullets shot by miscreants, carrying a 9 mm pistol, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, the police officer said.