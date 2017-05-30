One killed, 5 injured in firing at protesters in Malakand

Power outages spark protest in KP

Peshawar/Malakand/Karachi/Lahore

Prolonged loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and other provinces have forced people to take to street and strongly protest against the irresponsible attitude of the authorities. The situation in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa is worse as more than 20 hours of load shedding is being applied where according to PESCO power theft is at peak and dues are not being cleared. The protestors have ransacked the PESCO offices in Peshawar and Malakand.

At least one local was killed while five others sustained severe injuries in Levies firing during a protest against prolonged power outages in Malakand today (Monday).

Sources told that the enraged protesters stormed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) office at Daragai in Malakand and set it ablaze after which Levies officials took control of the situation and resorted to firing, leaving one dead and five wounded who have been shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance.

The violent protestors then attacked the Levies police station and set on firing. They also broke the glasses of the police station and damaged vehicles. The Levies officials fled from the scene to secure their lives.

Separately, the natives also demonstrated protest in Charsadda, demanding the local administration to take possible step for the elimination of the load shedding. They blocked the traffic on Peshawar-Tangi road but later dispersed peacefully after negotiations with the administration.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly Haji Fazal Elahi, on the behalf of ailing provincial minister Shah Farman, has also taken to the streets along with the locals of Achini.

The protesters blocked main Ring Road and also destroyed various cars with sticks and rocks.

Fazal Elahi said that provincial government has given him a task to resolve power issue. He said that we need electricity at least in the sacred month of Ramazan. However, the protesters were dispersed by Pesco officials on the assurance of reducing power outages.

In Karachi, continuing on the trend K-Electric set on the first day of Ramazan, the metropolis was thrown into darkness as power outages occurred in various areas on second Sehri early Monday morning.

Golimar, North Karachi, New Karachi, and surrounding areas experienced an electric breakdown on Sunday night once again, exacerbating public outrage after power breakdowns during Sehri and Iftar times on the first day of fasting.

In addition, people in Lyari, Maripur, Agra Taj Colony, Bihar Colony, Manghopir, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal, Model Colony, Block 8 of Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad’s C1 and No. 10 areas also started their fasts in complete darkness as ‘load shedding’ persisted.People have been forced to fetch water from far off places.

In Lahore, angry residents of Railway Power House Baja Line vicinity started a fire on Mughalpura Road to protest against prolonged electricity load shedding on Monday.

The protesters said they were tired and exhausted of the power outages since the past five days.

Numerous complaints were lodged against a faulty transformer with the area’s SDO but to no avail, the protesters said. The protest affected the flow of traffic on Mughalpura Road. —INP