One more Kashmiri martyred in fake encounter, toll rises to 7

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district, today, raising the number of killed in fake encounters in the territory to seven since yesterday.

The troops martyred a youth during a military operation in Gurez area of Bandipora, today. The troops had killed six youth during a similar operation in Uri area of Baramulla district, last evening.

Meanwhile, the occupational troops launched a siege and search operation in Vessu area of Islamabad district following an attack on the convoy of Indian paramilitary force. One person was injured during the exchange of firing between the attackers and the troops. Indian forces conducted a cordon and search operation in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, causing huge inconvenience to the people. Indian Army personnel went berserk and damaged several residential houses at Narpora in Shopian after some youth pelted stone on their vehicles.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar strongly denouncing the continued house arrest of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, said that India wanted to kill the octogenarian leader without taking blame.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat in its statement in Srinagar said that the puppet authorities had disrespected court’s order by not shifting the party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, from Jammu’s Amphalla jail to Srinagar. It said that the High Court of the territory on 4th June had ordered shifting of Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi from Amphalla jail Jammu to Srinagar.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum in a statement strongly condemned the continued house arrest and detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Fehmeeda Sofi, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi and other leaders.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in a statement denounced former Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal P V Naik for suggesting the Indian authorities ruthless measures including the use of air power to kill the Kashmiri youth without a warning during siege and search operations in the occupied territory.

In Geneva, Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, met the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms Kate Gilmore, and apprised her about the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He informed her that Indian Government had imposed ban on Internet services and social media in the occupied territory to hide its atrocities from the world.—KMS