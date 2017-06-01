One firefighter burnt to death, other scorched in Abbottabad

Abbottabad

One fire fighter was burnt to death while other was scorched while putting off fire in Billion Tree Project here on Wednesday. DFO Forest said that fire initiated from unknown source swept through trees of ‘Billion Tree Project’ planted over a vast area in Abbottabad.

During efforts to extinguish the wild fire, on fire fighter was burnt to death while another was scorched and rushed to hospital in critical condition. Chairman PTI launched Tsunami Tree Campaign in February 2015, under which over a billion trees would be planted across the province.—INP