One dies after using ice as drug, seller held

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Khyber Agency

Political Administration officials have said on Thursday they have raided an alleged drug selling center and arrested a drug supplier who was selling drugs in Landikotal.

Political Tehsildar Irshad Mohmand told mediamen that he alongside a contingent of Khasadar force personnel raided a center where according to him heroin and ice drugs were selling.

The official said they arrested a man who was supplying and selling heroin and ice drugs to the drug addict people in Landikotal bazaar. The official said they have also recovered a number of small packets containing heroin and ice drugs. The drug seller has been sent to Landikotal lock up for interrogation.

The official stated According to doctors ice drug is producing through chemical process which causes serious harm to human body. Reliable sources in Landikotal said that a man who was using ice as drug has been died a few days ago and many people including the young persons in Landikotal were using ice as drugs causing big damage to their health.