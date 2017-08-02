One dies, 131 affected by dengue virus

KTH demands arrangements on war footing against epidemic

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Saqib Raza Aslam has said that 131 persons have been affected by the dengue virus so far in the district and only one death is reported on August 01, 2017, which is under investigation. In a statement issued here Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that under the supervision of district administration, the staff of Health Department, WSSP, Town-III and other departments are conducting spray twice a day in the affected areas. Similarly, he said that an awareness campaign regarding prevention from dengue virus and abolition has also been carried out in the affected areas.

He said that medical camps have also been organized in the affected union councils where kits for the dengue virus test are also available to facilitate the people. He vowed to utilize all available resources for the arresting of the dengue virus and get the city rid of the dengue mosquito. Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in an emergency meeting convened here on Tuesday expressed concerns over outbreak of dengue fever in provincial metropolis where 1,000 patients were screened and 150 were found positive for dengue fever.

The meeting chaired by KTH director and attended by Medical Director, Director Lab and Manager Pharmacy and other relevant associate members. It was informed that 95 percent cases were reported from Tehkal Payaan area, calling for dengue control measures on war footing to control the epidemic. The committee considering the influx of dengue patients demanded of the provincial government to provide four Plasma Pherasis machines, one PCR machine, 1000 kits for diagnosis of dengue fever, 200 mosquito nets and 50 nurses on immediate basis enabling the frontline hospital to provide services to patients.