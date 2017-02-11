One dead, 13 missing as boat capsizes

Larkana

One person was killed while 16 were rescued when a boat carrying at least 30 devotees, including women and children, capsized in River Indus in Dokri area near Larkana. According to a private news channel, at least 13 people were still missing.

The devotees, mostly from Naushahro Feroze and Khairpur, were returning after attending the Urs ceremony at the mausoleum of Pir Majban Shah. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered one dead body from the river while 13 still missing.

Man killed on resistance in Bakhtiarabad: Unknown armed bandits shot dead a man and injured another over resistance on National Highway near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district.

Levies sources said on Saturday that the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when three armed robbers intercepted them. Armed robbers opened fire at Noor Hassan and his colleague when they resisted bid of snatching their motorcycle and later bandits took away bike.

As a result, Noor Hassan died on the spot while his colleague received wounds. The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.—APP