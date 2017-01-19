One-day cup matches abandoned due to rain

Islamabad

Round six matches of National One Day Cup-Regions scheduled to be played on Wednesday at different venues of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar were abandoned due to rain.

According to details, round six matches included Rawalpindi Region vs Karachi Region Blues at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi; Fata Region vs Lahore Region Blues at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi; Islamabad Region vs Karachi Region White at Diamond Ground, Islamabad and Peshawar Region vs Lahore Region White at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted the semi finals and final of the National one day cricket cup to Karachi due to inclement weather here. The semi-finals and final will be played as per following schedule at the National stadium:

Jan 23, first semi final between team 1 and team 3

Jan 23, second semi final between team 2 and team 4.

Jan 27, final between winner of first semi final and winner of second semi final. Both the semifinals and final will be telecast live on PTV.—APP