One card for Jazz, Warid users

Karachi

JAZZ, Pakistan’s largest digital company announced an amazing facility. From today Jazz and Warid subscribers will be able to use one scratch card to recharge their balance. Jazz also announced that all Jazz and Warid subscribers will be able to use Jazz Load to top up their balance.

Commenting on the launch of this synergized offering, Asif Aziz, CCO – Mobilink, said, “As promised, with the merger, we have set out to redefine the local telecom scenario. We are utilizing all available resources to plan, develop and offer innovative and attractive products in order to meet the rising expectations of our valued customers. This is just the beginning of the exciting synergized offerings we have in store for Jazz and Warid subscribers, as we look to build towards the future.”

This is incredible news for customers and a milestone for the integration of Jazz and Warid as this will significantly increase the number of retailers from where subscribers can get their credit recharged. All existing Jazz and Warid retailers will now be offering the unified balance load facility to all subscribers. Warid subscribers will now also be able to use Jazz Load to top up their balance.

Jazz is customer obsessed, truthful, entrepreneurial, innovative & collaborative in every aspect of its business. With more than 50 million customers today, JAZZ is number one and will lead the Digital Revolution in Pakistan.—Agencies