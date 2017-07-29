On responsible reporting

It is said that when the competition is strong it often improves you and brings the best out of you but when it reaches to the cut-throat level, where you cherish the defeat of your opponent more than your victory and their failure means more than your own success, such a competition always provides the ample shelter where ego is nourished and it eventually does more harm than good.

And this formula applies to everyone, be it the individuals, multinational corporations or industries. It looks like Pakistan’s media is also going through such unfettered competition where channels have quelled the basic norms and principals of reporting under their ever-increasing lust of ratings and excelling each other by split of seconds which nobody even notices since every channel claims the same.

One such news was reported couple of days back in which one of our news channels claimed that “China has killed 158 soldiers of Indian army as per their sources”. Shockingly enough, same news was picked by another local news channel without confirmation of their own. Of course with our hatred so strong towards India it required China to deny this news and they did exactly that. Media should have been extra careful keeping in mind our cordial relationship with China over the years and ongoing CPEC project, especially when they have already shown a lot of reservations on it. The saddest part is such ungrounded news keep on appearing in media time and again but we do not seem learn from our mistakes. When the news is proved fake channels take a breath for some time then they run the same blind race for limelight again.

VASDEV HEMNANI

Sindh

Related