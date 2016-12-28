OMD wins “Pakistan Media Agency of the Year” award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

OMD Pakistan, a part of the Omnicom Media Group, on 30th November, 2016 won the title of ‘Pakistan Media Agency of the Year’ at the Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards 2016.

This is OMD Pakistan’s third consecutive award at Campaign Asia’s Agency of the Year Awards, but the first time as a winner of the Gold.

OMD Pakistan achieved the accolade by demonstrating a strong business performance in 2016 – obtaining numerous top tier clients, whilst retaining 100% of its existing client base. The team takes pride in their creativity, innovation, service, transparency and commitment to its clients.

Omnicom Media Group’s Asia Pacific CEO, Cheuk Chiang, said, “OMD Pakistan is a very strong force in our region and we couldn’t be prouder of their performance and growth this year”.

OMD Asia Pacific CEO, Stephen Li, said, “OMD Pakistan has done it again and this time bagged the top, enviable title. We couldn’t be happier to raise the bar for ourselves every year. The award not only is a reflection on the agency’s performance but also mirrors the strong support of all their clients allowing them to indulge beyond the regular and deliver fearless creativity”.

CEO OMD Pakistan, Dara Bashir Khan, commented, “Winning the Gold this time goes to show the trust and confidence our clients have in our abilities. It couldn’t have been possible without their support and our commitment towards unparalleled potential – the sky is definitely not the limit for us!”

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards honor ‘inspired leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements’, in Asia Pacific’s advertising and communications industries.