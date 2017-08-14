Ombudsman’s decision to boost efforts declaring Islamabad tobacco-free

Zubair Qureshi

While appreciating the investigation of the Federal Ombudsman (FO) to find out maladministration and lackluster on part of the government in implementing tobacco control measures by federal government departments, consumer rights activists have hoped the decision will go a long way in resisting tobacco industry’s influence and setting a stage for robust enforcement of tobacco control law. As a pilot project the Ombudsman decision will also make the federal capital a tobacco-free city. Leader in anti-tobacco movement for years in the country, The Network for Consumer Protection has welcomed the recent decision of the FO and termed it a positive step particularly in reversal of recently introduced third tier in tobacco taxation. TheNetwork is assisting the Federal Ombudsman in a complaint of Pakistan National Hearts Association (PANAH) which has known cardiologists, pulmonologists, medical professors etc who while expressing their extreme concern on tobacco use alleged maladministration on part of Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of NHSR&C, who have violated the obligatory regulations of WHO-Frame Work Convention on Tobacco Control during 2017-18 by decreasing tax and introducing 3rd tier on Cigarettes. WHO-FCTC is an international obligation under auspices of World Health Organization and Government of Pakistan is bound to comply with it being signatory to the International Convention since 2004.

Related