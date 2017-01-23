Ombudsman addresses KMC pensioners’ complaint

City Reporter

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Asad Ashraf Malik, directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the release of pension to Raj Wali and three other former employees.

These employees had filed a complaint alleging that their pension was not being paid for the last two years, said a statement on Sunday.

In compliance of the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, the KMC has redressed their grievance and released the pension with arrears immediately.

Meanwhile the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Asad Ashraf Malik, has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to come up with a comprehensive plan to check the business of illegal slaughtering in the city.

The Ombudsman issued the directive after finding the stance of the KMC on the matter unconvincing, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

The Ombudsman took notice of news reports about unauthorised slaughter houses in various parts of the city, the statement said.

It said that the respondent officers of the KMC had submitted that regular campaign was being launched and 14,248 kg meat was seized during the year 2016.

The cattle pens were however devolved to District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) which were “main source of illegal slaughtering”, the statement said.