Srinagar

National Conference (NC) Working President and former chief inister leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement on resolving the ongoing crisis in Kashmir, which according to the latter can be possible by embracing the natives, rather than bullets and abuses.

“Actually he said the Kashmir issue will not be resolved by abuse and bullets. I guess that covers both sides – terrorists and security forces,” Omar tweeted in response to Modi.—KMS