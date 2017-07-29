Omar Associates, Jubilee Life honour the Champions

Islamabad

Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited, the leading insurance company of Pakistan,in partnership with Omar Associates, honored Pakistan’s national champions Sarfraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali from the winning team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 along with recently retired great Younis Khan in an event held at a local hotel.

Pakistan’s victory at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has been the most talked about event for the country this year and rightly so. The team that ranked World’s eighth, fought valiantly against some of the world’s strongest teams and came out victorious in what was an incredible display of perseverance, focus and sheer resolution.

The gala ceremony – intended to commend the spirit of the triumphant players and the team – was tagged “HEROES.VICTORS.CHAMPIONS!” where honourable Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair was the chief guest and squash legend Jahangir Khan as well as a number of former Pakistani cricketers attended the event. The ceremony was hosted by Dr. Noman Niaz and well known Journalist Sidra Iqbal while former cricketers Rashid Latif, Shoaib Ahmed, Tauseef Ahmed were also present.

The 40-year-old former Pakistani cricket captain Younis Khan was honoured for his overall outstanding performance and was decorated with a gold medal and a cash reward for his praiseworthy services for cricket.

Mr. Nadeem Omar, owner of Omar Associates and founder of Quetta Gladiators franchise paid tribute to all legends including Jahangir, Younis, Sarfraz, Rumman, Fakhar and Hasan. Later Jahangir and Younis lauded the Champions in their speeches respectively. Quetta Gladiators’ players Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Azhar Ali also paid tributes to Sarfraz and Quetta Gladiators management through video messages.

Sarfraz presented Mr. Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO, Jubilee Life,with a memorabilia for his support to Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2017.

Speaking to the audience, Mr. Javed Ahmed said, “I would like to appreciate Sarfraz Ahmed and team for their marvellous victory in ICC Champions trophy. Sarfraz showed his winning spirit and extraordinary leadership for leading the team to victory in the Champions trophy. I would like to wish a very good luck to our cricket team in all formats of cricket in the future and bring glory to Pakistan.”—PR