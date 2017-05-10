Oman’s welcome offer

SINCE its inception, multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has become a source of attraction for countries far and wide, which are evincing great interest to join the mega game changer project. The latest one is our brotherly country Oman with whom Pakistan enjoys historic association. Its Foreign Minister Yousaf Bin Alawai Bin Abdullah was on a two-day visit to Islamabad during which he held talks with Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. During talks, the Omanese FM expressed his country’s interest in making investment in economic zones to be established under the CPEC.

Given the close proximity with Oman which is the nearest maritime neighbour of Pakistan, there certainly are great opportunities for both the countries to enhance their bilateral trade and economic relations which currently does not commensurate with historic cordial relations that exist between the two countries. We understand that the proposal to launch a ferry service between the two countries will go a long way in pushing up economic activities between the two countries. And if Oman goes ahead with its plan of making investment in the economic zones, the products made here cannot only be transported to Oman but other markets of the world as well. So this will be a wholesome situation for both the countries. Similarly, Pakistan can also benefit from Oman’s expertise in exploration of oil and gas and other natural resources, which so far remain untapped. We expect that current momentum triggered by high level visits from both sides will continue in future as well with much more vigour in promoting trade relations. Bilateral ties were at peak when Oman agreed to sell Gwadar to Pakistan in 1958, which has turned to be the launching pad of CPEC. It is time to revive those historic relations and we can see the urge in this regard on both the sides. We believe Oman’s joining the CPEC will help Pakistan further promote its linkages, economic relations and bonds of friendship with all the GCC countries.

