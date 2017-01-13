Oman State Council, Pakistan’s Senate agree to enhance ties

Zubair Qureshi

State Council of Oman and Senate of Pakistan have decided to formulate a parliamentary friendship group and to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two Houses to enhance the Inter-Parliamentary linkages and explore the avenues for economic cooperation between the two countries.

This was agreed in a high level meeting of the President of State Council of Oman Dr. Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri and Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani here at Parliament House on Thursday. The President of the State Council of Oman is on the visit of Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani. The meeting was attended by the Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Baz Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Magsi and Senator Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik and other senior officer of Secretariat.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that the relations between the two countries are deep-rooted, culturally historically and religiously and we are looking forward for further enhancing the linkages by promoting Parliamentary diplomacy to further enhance the economic and social ties. He said that there is a huge potential for cooperation in different sectors for mutual benefits of both the countries. He said that there is a need to revive the old committee formulated for enhancing the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan and Oman are interacting with each other on the platform of Asian Parliamentary Assembly and expressed the hope for more coordinated efforts strengthen this forum.

The President State Council of Oman said that the Parliamentary friendship committee should be constituted immediately as the Parliament is most appropriate platform for exploring the avenues to enhance the economic cooperation. The heads of the Parliamentary Committees from Senate of Pakistan and State Council of Oman can decide the future line of action for the cooperation not only to promote the Parliamentary linkages but to enhance the economic ties.

The both sides agreed to sign a MOU to further cement the relations through exchange of Parliamentary delegations, sharing information and benefitting from the experiences of each other. Senate Secretariat would soon provide the names of the member of the Senate for formulation Parliamentary Friendship Group which may be reciprocated by the Oman State of Council.

The President State Council of Oman invited Chairman Senate and a delegation of the House to visit Oman to further discuss the agenda in this regard.

Leader of House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq said that it is very encouraging to see both the countries felt the need for enhancing the existing good relations and are interested to benefit through mutual exchange of experiences in different sectors. He said that the members of the Senate fully endorse the idea of establishing a friendship group between the Parliaments and inking a formal MoU in this regard.