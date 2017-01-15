Oman delegation’s visit concludes with a pledge to boost bilateral relations

Zubair Qureshi

A four day visit of the Oman delegation headed by President of State Council of Oman Dr. Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri to Pakistan concluded on Saturday with a resolve to boost bilateral parliamentary and economic ties between the two countries. The President of the State Council of Oman was on this visit on the invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Secretary Senate Amjed Perevez Malik and senior officers of the senate secretariat see off the delegation at Benazir International Airport Islamabad.

During the 4 day visit, the delegation held separate meetings with the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, senior political leadership of the senate, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Advisor on foreign Affairs and other government functionaries.

During a high level meeting, State Council of Oman and Senate of Pakistan agreed to constitute a parliamentary friendship group and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two Houses to enhance the Inter Parliamentary linkages and explore the avenues for economic cooperation between the two countries. During interaction with the delegation Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that the relations between the two countries are deep-rooted, culturally historically and religiously and we are looking forward for further enhancing these linkages by promoting Parliamentary diplomacy to further enhance the economic and social ties. He said that there is a huge potential for cooperation in different sectors for mutual benefits of both the countries. He said that there is a need to revive the old committee formulated for enhancing the economic cooperation between the two countries. Mian Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan and Oman are interacting with each other on the platform of Asian Parliamentary Assembly and expressed the hope for more coordinated efforts strengthen this forum.

It was agreed that the Parliamentary friendship committee would be constituted immediately as the Parliament is most appropriate platform for exploring the avenues to enhance the economic cooperation. The heads of the Parliamentary Committees from Senate of Pakistan and State Council of Oman would decide the future line of action for the cooperation not only to promote the Parliamentary linkages but to enhance the economic ties.

The both sides agreed to sign a MOU to further cement the relations through exchange of Parliamentary delegations, sharing information and benefitting from the experiences of each other. Senate Secretariat would soon provide the names of the member of the Senate for formulation Parliamentary Friendship Group which may be reciprocated by the Oman State of Council.

The President State Council of Oman invited Chairman Senate and a delegation of the House to visit Oman to further discuss the agenda in this regard.

While talking to President State Council of Oman at the airport, Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that said that it is very encouraging to see that both the countries have a resolve for enhancing the existing historic relations and are interested to benefit through mutual exchange of experiences in different sectors. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open the doors of economic prosperity not only for Pakistan but also for the whole region. He said that all political parties agreed on the CPEC and there is no difference on the wisdom of the project and Oman should benefit from its huge economic potential.

The President State council of Oman thanked the Chairman Senate for unprecedented hospitality during the visit and invited him and parliamentary delegation to visit Oman to translate the agreed commitments during the visit.