Oman Air, Malaysia Airlines enhance travel connectivity

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Oman Air and Malaysia Airlines have entered a code-share partnership opening up more international destinations to their customers, effective immediately.

Oman Air’s passengers who currently enjoy direct flights to Kuala Lumpur will now be connected to more destinations in Malaysia, China and Australia. The new destinations now open for Oman Air guests are Singapore, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Darwin, Melbourne, Auckland, Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Kota Bharu, Johor Bharu, Kuantan and Miri. Additionally, the existing destinations of Oman Air, namely, Jakarta and Guangzhou will also be connected through this code share.

Malaysia Airlines passengers will enjoy non-stop, direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Muscat.

Oman Air’s Deputy CEO & Chief Commercial Officer Abdulrahman Al Busaidy said, “We are very happy with this remarkable code-share agreement which offers guests of Oman Air a greater choice of destinations. Apart from Oman Air guests benefiting from the added destinations through this code-share, it will also present them the opportunity to experience the exemplary services of Malaysia Airlines. We are equally sure this opportunity will be welcomed by the discerning guests of Malaysian Airlines; encouraging them to experience the unparalleled services of Oman Air and visit Oman and other unique destinations in Oman Air’s network,” he added.

With Oman Air having recently been named the ‘Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East’ at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017, customers of both airlines will now be able to enjoy the carrier’s commitment to providing their guests with quality, comfort and a seamless passenger experience.

This partnership will also pave the way for closer co-operation between the two airlines on a range of other joint initiatives, including collaboration on frequent flyer programmes, ground handling, customer support, cargo and airport lounge access.

Oman Air offers 14 weekly flights between Muscat and Kuala Lumpur, operating on the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330-200 aircraft.