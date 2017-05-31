Oman Air launches new baggage offer

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Oman Air has announced that a new baggage offer allowing economy class to travel with two bags (weighing up to 30kg in total) for no extra charge during holy month of Ramazan. The same offer will also apply for Oman Air guests who book their flights during Ramadan for travel after the holy month. Guests wanting to travel with more than two pieces of luggage totalling 30kg will be able to purchase an additional piece of up to 20kg for a nominal fee as highlighted below. The idea for this new baggage offer was raised at a guest panel organized by Oman Air on 23 May, where a selection of the airline’s Sindbad Frequent Flyer members were asked for their opinions and suggestions on how Oman Air can improve its new baggage system. The decision was then taken by Oman Air to implement this special baggage offer during Ramadan. Oman Air’s Deputy CEO and Executive Vice President – Commercial, Abdul Rahman Al Busaidy said: “We are delighted to be introducing this special baggage offer in Ramadan as a way to celebrate the holy month and meet the needs of our valued guests.