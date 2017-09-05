Olive procurement centers established at three places in division

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

In line to offer better returns to the growers of Olive, the provincial Agriculture department has established three Olive procurement centers in Rawalpindi division. According to the Director Arid Agriculture Research Centre, Mr Tariq, all the growers of Chakwal, Attock and Fateh Jang have been asked to bring graded olive fruits to the authorized procurement centers set up in their areas for having better financial returns.

Meanwhile, the procurement centers have been providing crates to the farmers for packing the fruit. Further details can be sought on telephones: 0543-662002, 0302-6306557 and 03005644104.

According to the agriculture experts soil and environment of the Potohar region is best suited for growing of the cash crop of olive in the province. They have recommended that the growers may switch over to grow olives.