Olive branch to India

AS more and more countries are expressing their desire to join the monumental China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen Aamir Riaz has invited India to join the project and share the fruits of future development by shelving anti-Pakistan activities and subversion. Speaking at a ceremony at FC Headquarters in Quetta, he said India should shun enmity with Pakistan and join the CPEC along with Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries and enjoy the benefits.

It is quite obvious that India’s opposition to CPEC is based on anti-Pakistan attitude, otherwise the project is purely for economic development and hatching conspiracies against it are not understandable. Only a few days back Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov said his country strongly supports CPEC because of its vital relevance to Pakistan’s economic development and said Russia was also pursuing a similar project and discussions are underway with China to merge the two projects at some stage. This statement is reported to have given sleepless nights to policy-makers in New Delhi who are pursuing policies aimed at isolating Pakistan and want to deny it any opportunity of progress and development. If India would persist with its illogical posturing on CPEC then time is approaching soon when it would stand isolated. We hope that India would respond positively to goodwill gestures of Lt Gen Aamir and top leadership of the country. Pakistan is capable of thwarting conspiracies of India or any other country vis-à-vis CPEC as ground, air and naval forces have been prepared to meet any eventuality but sanity demands New Delhi should join the project and realise its dream of reaching out to neighbouring regions through an economical and viable route. If India joins CPEC and makes necessary investment for creation of required infrastructure and other projects then inter-dependencies would be created that would help ensure sustainable peace and security in the region.

