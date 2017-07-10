Old woman seeks AGP role for pension payment

Raza Naqvi

Attock

For the last one year I could not receive pension because of the irresponsible behaviour, negligence of the officials of District Accounts Office Attock. Irshad Begum who is in her seventies alleged this while talking to reporters.

She said that her husband Haq Nawaz who served in Agriculture Department had died. She submitted her pension case in District Accounts Office Attock vide diary No 16/10/2016 but still waiting for the pension and facing lot of hardships.

Irshad Begum said, during this period I have approached many times to of District Accounts Office but the concerned staff just extends lip service and at times misbehaves also.