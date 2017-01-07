Old man brunt alive in fire incident

Naushehro Feroze

An old manb was burnt to death when a fire broke out from a gas stove in his room at Kandiaro town, on late Friday night. According to the family sources, Abdul Latif Kashmiri was sleeping in his room when a fire broke out from a gas stove in which he lost his life.

Five injured of Gas leakage blast in Peshawar: As many as five persons including two girls were injured due to gas cylinder leakage blast in a house of one Hassan Noor, situated in Khattak Colony, Bana Marri here on Saturday morning.

According to an official of the Rescue 1122, a gas cylinder leakage blast occurred suddenly, injuring five persons of the family including 70-year old Aslam Noor, 16-year old Usman, 12-year-old Daniyal, 17-year-old Malayka and seven year-old Inshal.—APP