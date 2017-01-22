Old enmity claims 4 lives

Dacoit killed in police encounter

Wana

Four people were killed including a child in South Waziristan Agency due to old enmity on Saturday. According to political administration, four people of Momin Khan group were killed in Tehsil Bermal area of Azam Warak. The reason behind the incident was old enmity. The criminals managed to escape after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Faisalabad police killed a dacoit in an encounter, while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene in Jhang Bazaar police station area, here on late Friday night.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said here Saturday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amjad Ali was taking a dacoity accused Khalid Abbas alias Khaldi, son of Charagh Din Bharwana, resident of Chak No 47-JB, district Jhang, for recovery of looted amount when three unknown assailants intercepted the police van near Yousuf Chowk at brink of Saim Nehar near Marzipura.

They opened fire and got their accomplice Khaldi free from the police custody at gunpoint. Later, the accused snatched a Honda 125 motorcycle No FDQ-69 from a man Sultan near Nisar Akbar Hosiery and escaped towards Rajbah Road.

SHO Jhang Bazaar police station SI Imran Mannan chased the accused and besirged them near Mahiay Shah graveyard.

The police directed the accused for surrender but the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire on the police team. In the retaliatory fire, Khalid alias Khaldi received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot. The other accused managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the spot and started investigation.—APP