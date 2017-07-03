Old buildings in Lyari

I am sharing my personal experience. When I went to Lyari I saw too many old buildings there, which were half broken, half cracked and full of dust. I was very embarrassed to see congested streets in the area of Lyari. When the electricity is not available in these areas how people, patients survive? If on occasion like wedding ceremony, celebration or any death happened, how people manage all this in such little places?

The government should dismantle all old houses, reconstruct these ancient buildings and make roads wider so that people can survive better. They should reconstruct these buildings so that people have a shelter with dignity.

HAFSA KHILJI.

Karachi

