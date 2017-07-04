 Oil Tanker fire tragedy, death toll rises to 206 

Bahawalpur

The death toll of the Bahawalpur oil tanker explosion climbed to 206 on Monday, according to hospital sources. According to hospital sources, 65 injured are still recovering in the hospitals. In Victoria Hospital, 25 patients are said to be in stable condition. However, nine patients in Lahore and 17 in Multan are in critical condition. Fourteen patients are being treated at DHQ Hospital in Ahmedpur Sharqia. Patients at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital are undergoing skin transplants. Professor Rashid Ayaz at Jinnah Hospital told journalists that the hospital had received a donation of skin grafts from the United States on Sunday night. He added that the hospital had enough skin grafts for all patients recovering at the hospital in Lahore, and two operations had already been performed with patients recovering under anaesthesia. Three more operations will be conducted on Monday, he said. The doctor claimed that the hospital was one of the best for the treatment of burn victims and had been operating for a year. He added that skin graft facilities were available in Multan as well. The disaster occurred when a tanker carrying 40,000 litres of fuel overturned after trying to make a sharp turn while travelling from Karachi to Lahore on the main highway, and hundreds of residents of a nearby village gathered to collect the leaking fuel. “After about 10 minutes the tanker exploded in a huge fireball and enveloped the people collecting petrol. It was not clear how the fire started,” a police official said at the time. Motorway policemen Taqqi Haider and Muhammad Irfan, along with the driver of the oil tanker, had tried to stop people from gathering around the overturned vehicle.—INP