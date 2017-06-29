Oil-tanker fire tragedy to be completely probed: PM

Ahmadpur Sharqia

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said it has been decided to hold an in- depth inquiry into the oil-tanker fire tragedy, which caused loss of precious human lives.

“We have to look into what was the condition of that truck (tanker)?….We will not let this incident go ignored [without reaching any conclusion],” he said while speaking to the affectees of tragic incident .

The Prime Minister, while expressing his deep grief over the tragic incident, however, regretted the “inappropriate” attitude of some politicians on television.

“Some people did politics on television. It is inappropriate. There should be no politics on such tragic occasions, when we should console the injured and affected,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister agreed with the view of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif that illiteracy and poverty lead to such accidents.

He said the government was doing all to improve economy,realize development, boost agriculture, check energy shortages and move the wheels of industry, so as to curb unemployment. The Prime Minister said the moment he heard about the tragic tanker-fire incident, he directed the Chief Minister Punjab to immediately reach Bahawalpur and supervise the rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister said he gave away the cheques of Rs. one million each to the injured, adding, Rs. 2 million each were being given as compensation to the families of those who lost their lives. “No amount can be the compensation of a life which is very precious, but can support the affected people,” he added.

The Prime Minister on this occasion also told the people that during his visit to Victoria Hospital, he met an injured youth, who despite being critically injured, expressed his pleasure over meeting with him and asked for job.

“Another injured youth desired to meet him (Nawaz Sharif). This really touched my heart and I prayed for their health and life.”

The Prime Minister on this occasion said the government will provide jobs to such injured people, after they get recovered, and to people of affected families.

“This Eid has turned into a day of grief for us and the whole nation,” he said, adding they would continue to fulfil their responsibilities with full commitment. He also prayed for the departed souls, courage for the affected famililies and early recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif while speaking on the occasion said the Prime Minister, who was scheduled to have his medical tests in London, cut short his visit and reached Bahawalpur to express solidarity with the people, as he loved his people.

He also gave a brief account of how he immediately reached Bahawalpur and supervised the rescue and relief efforts after the tragic oil-taker fire incident. He said a number of critically injured had been shifted to Multan, where the Punjab government had established a state of the art burn center, while others were being shifted to burn centers in Lahore.

