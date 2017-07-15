Oil steady as higher output balances Chinese demand

London

Oil prices steadied after evidence of stronger demand in China balanced reports of higher production by key OPEC exporters in a downbeat report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 5 cents at $47.79 a barrel by 1335 GMT. U.S. light crude CLc1 was 15 cents higher at $45.64.

Oil prices have dropped in recent weeks to levels not seen since the end of last year as investors lost faith in a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to reduce output, while U.S. shale oil production has risen sharply.

But there is evidence world oil demand is picking up, notably in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers.

China imported 8.55 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in the first six months of this year, up 13.8 percent on the same period in 2016, making it the world’s biggest crude importer ahead of the United States.

“We are definitely seeing robust demand growth (in China),” said Neil Beveridge, senior oil analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.

U.S. crude oil inventories dropped last week by the most in 10 months, while gasoline stocks decreased, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Rising demand is helping to drain a global fuel glut but this “rebalancing” of the market is taking longer than anticipated.

The IEA said on Thursday the oil market could stay oversupplied for longer than expected due to rising production and limited output cuts by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. [IEA/M]

“Each month something seems to come along to raise doubts about the pace of the rebalancing process,” the IEA report said.

“This month, there are two hitches: a dramatic recovery in oil production from Libya and Nigeria and a lower rate of compliance by OPEC with its own output agreement.”

Oil inventories in industrialized nations remain high despite a modest drop in May. OECD stocks are still 266 million barrels above the five-year average, the IEA said.—Reuters