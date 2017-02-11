Oil rises on signs of OPEC deal compliance

London

Oil prices rose about $1 on Friday after reports that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that came into force in January.

Supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets under the deal fell to 29.921 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the average assessments of the six secondary sources OPEC uses to monitor output, or a 92 percent compliance.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) — one of OPEC’s six sources — said the cuts in January equated to 90 percent of the agreed reductions in output, far higher than the initial 60 percent compliance with a 2009 OPEC deal.—Reuters