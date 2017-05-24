Oil producers to extend output curbs at OPEC meeting

Vienna

Oil producers inside and outside the OPEC cartel have little choice but to extend their deal from late 2016 curbing output when they meet in Vienna on Thursday, analysts say.

Less predictable however is the extent to which this will succeed in boosting the price of crude, particularly with US shale producers back from the dead and pumping at near-record levels.

In November the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to slash output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to reduce a global supply glut and lift the oil price.

The following month several nations outside the cartel, notably including Russia, agreed with OPEC to reduce their production by 600,000 bpd.

The low price, close to just $25 per barrel in early 2016, had battered the finances of all producers, not just stricken Venezuela but even rich-as-Croesus Saudi Arabia.

The agreement helped lift the oil price to the current level of just above $50 per barrel, although this is still less than half that of 2014.

The deal was also a dramatic policy turnaround for OPEC and even saw regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, at daggers drawn otherwise, see eyeto eye.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the biggest of the 24 producers in the accord—and which don’t get on in other areas either—agreed last week that it should be extended until March.

With others including Kuwait signalling their assent, 24 out of 25 analysts polled by Bloomberg News said they expected the curbs to be prolonged, the only question being for how long.—AFP