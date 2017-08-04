Oil, gas exploration, production activities to bring rapid socio-economic progress

Staff Reporter

Bannu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Railways Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir has said that Oil & Gas exploration and Production activities would not only bring rapid socio-economic progress and prosperity for the people of the province but it would also help to generate employment opportunities for the youth of the area to greater extent. He said this during his visit to base camp of Lakki Exploration block on Thursday. The Minister said that Almighty Allah has blessed the KP Province with heavy deposits of hydrocarbon and minerals and the Provincial Government has created investor- friendly environment and was offering them a package of incentives to accelerate the oil & gas exploration and Production activities. The Minister said that in the four years by the creation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited KPOGCL, the oil and exploration and Production activities in the province were increased manifold first time in our history.He prayed all success for the E&P Companies engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities in the KP province and assured them all out cooperation of the provincial government in this regard on the occasion, KPOGCL DMD Maj. Muhammad Aslam Khattak briefed the Minister about the setting up of base camp for commencing Lakki Block Exploration. Commissioner Bannu Abdul Jabbar and senior officials of district administration were also present.

