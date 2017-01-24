Oil, gas exploration activities in FATA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a bid to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, the government has started extensive oil and gas exploration activities in different parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). MOL Pakistan, an oil and gas exploration company, has commenced the ‘Gravity Survey’ in Tal block of North Waziristan Agency, besides it is planning to conduct drilling in the Biland Khel area under the same block, according to official data available with APP.

While, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has completed a 2D seismic survey in the FR Barinu area of Latamber block in 2016 and the drilling would start by the end of 2017. The OGDCL has also planned to initiate the 2D seismic survey in the Wali Block, covering South Waziristan Agency, Lakki Marwat and FR Tank.—APP