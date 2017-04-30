Oil earnings surge but some question skimpy investment

New York

Rising crude prices drove huge profits for US oil industry giants, but key figures in the sector have raised concerns about low investments in exploration and production. They warn that continued tepid oilfield investment creates the threat of a supply crunch down the road. As petroleum prices have stabilized over the last year following actions by OPEC, oil companies have ramped up investment in key US shale regions such as the Permian Basin in Texas. But activity outside of the US has remained sluggish, evidence of what the International Energy Agency called a “two-speed” oil market that it warns could lead to a supply crunch. The investment restraint “brings an additional cause of concern for global energy security at a time of heightened geopolitical risks in some major producer countries, such as Venezuela,” the IEA said this week. Oil majors ExxonMobil and Chevron on Friday reported strong first quarter earnings as they reaped the benefit of higher crude prices. Exxon’s earnings more than doubled to $4.0 billion on strong profit growth in its exploration and production business.—APP