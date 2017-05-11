OICCI’s BCI reflects positive Business Confidence Score

Karachi

Business Confidence Index (BCI) survey released by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) here on Wednesday showed an overall positive Business Confidence Score (BCS) of 13%.

Under this BCI survey Financial services (58%), Chemical/Cement (27%), Nonmetallic (23%) and Real Estate (21%) were registered to be most booming sectors.

The Services sector in general gained in confidence by 4%.

OICCI President Khalid Mansoor commenting on the BCI results business community to take advantage of the current improved economic parameters.

He said government’s focus on improving the energy and security situation and the positive fall out expected from the ongoing CPEC project demand that relevant stakeholders play their role in strengthening all business and trade sectors.

Drawing attention to the survey results, Khalid Mansoor, urged the respective government authorities to expedite necessary interventions on critical issues hindering ease of doing business.

Highlighting importance of a progressive, transparent, consistent and predictable policy framework, Khalid Mansoor said there was also urgent need to address issues of policy implementation.—APP