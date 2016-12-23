OIC urges end to violence and political process in Syria

Istanbul

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a statement on Syria asking for an end to violence and a political process, Turkish foreign minister said Friday.

The statement overlaps with the Moscow declaration on Syria announced by Turkey, Russia and Iran, Mevlut Cavusoglu told media on the sideline of an emergency OIC meeting in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.

“We are working diligently to achieve three things: ensuring an urgent ceasefire, delivering aid to the people in need with immediacy, and transitioning into a political process,” Cavusoglu said, adding that the OIC statement passed unanimously reflects the three points.

Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed on a “joint declaration” Tuesday to find a solution in Syria to ensure the evacuation of civilians, including armed groups from eastern Aleppo and the leaders were ready to help broker a Syrian peace deal. The United Nations condemned a “descent into hell” by the civilian population in Aleppo earlier this month as Russian and Syrian forces pounded the city’s rebel-held parts.

A truce helped to trigger an evacuation process, which — albeit interrupted by bouts of violence — saw thousands removed from the east of the war-torn city and nearby towns.—Agencies