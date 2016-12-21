OIC to evolve anti-terror mechanism

Jeddah

The Ministers of Information and Communication in OIC Member States will discuss tomorrow, Wednesday 21 December 2016, an important draft resolution on the role of media in countering terrorism, stressing that this is a global and social rather than a religious phenomenon.

The Director of the Information Department at the OIC General Secretariat, Mrs.

Maha Aqeel, said that the 11th Islamic Conference of Information Ministers hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is being held under the theme ‘New media to counter terrorism and Islamophobia’ given the important role of media, particularly new media which can play a major role in combating international terrorism and highlighting the true image of Islam.

Mrs. Aqeel added that ministers will address the issue of training specialized media professionals who are capable of dealing with terrorist acts and preparing developed media messages that contribute to fighting all forms and manifestations of terrorism. The conference is scheduled to discuss several issues and draft resolutions notably, the role of the media in OIC Member States in supporting the cause of Al-Quds and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The agenda of the conference includes the adoption of a media strategy and its implementation mechanisms to confront Islamophobia; adoption of the OIC-2025 comprehensive media strategy; women empowerment in and through the media, as well as internal and external media action in partnership with OIC Member States and international media institutions.

Meanwhile, The OIC concluded the final “Build a Better Response” (BBR) workshop for 2016 in Abidjan in cooperation with the USAID and the International Medical Corps (IMC).

The said workshop was conducted on 14-16 December 2016 in Abidjan and focused on the global humanitarian architecture and the different funding mechanisms and strategies being used by major stakeholders in their efforts to cope with humanitarian challenges and crises throughout the world.

The BBR workshop was organized for the benefit of French speaking NGOs within OIC Member States in Africa and it brought together 35 participants from Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Senegal, Mauritania and Cameroon.