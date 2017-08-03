OIC SG to visit Bangladesh

Jeddah

The Secretary General (SG) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will be embarking on a three-day official visit to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh starting from Wednesday August 02, 2017. The visit to Dhakais the first visit for Dr.Al-Othaimeen as the OIC Secretary General and comes at a time when Bangladesh is preparing to host the next Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held in the first half of 2018.

During his visit, the Secretary General and his accompanying delegation will be received by the Honourable President of the Republic, the Honourable Prime Minister and His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. The official trip is also expected to feature a visit to the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazaar in Southern Bangladesh.—PR