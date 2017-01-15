OIC SG to participate in Paris Peace moot

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen left for Paris, capital of France, at the head of a General Secretariat delegation, to take part in the International Peace Conference due to be held on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January 2016. OIC’s participation in the Conference testifies to its commitment to and support for international efforts to reach the two-state solution.

It is worth mentioning that the 5th Extraordinary Islamic Summit on Palestine and Al-Quds held in Jakarta on 7 March 2016 reaffirmed support for the French Initiative to hold an international peace conference that would launch a new collective international process to advance efforts aimedat achieving the two-state solution on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, and according to a clear and definite time-table and consistent with internationally-agreed terms of reference, including the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Summit also commended the efforts of France to resume a credible political process and to mobilize international support for it.—Email