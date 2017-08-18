OIC SG receives message from President Equatorial Guinea

Jeddah

The Secretary General Organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen received a written message from the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Obiang Anguilla Ambasogo, delivered by the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Banknu Pedro Matute to the Director General of the Department of Political Affairs of the Organization, Ambassador Tariq Bakhit, in the headquarters of the General Secretariat on Wednesday.

The message praised the role of the OIC at both the regional and international levels, particularly in Africa and underlined the interest for Equatorial Guinea to enhance bilateral relations with OIC in all areas.

It is worth noting that the Secretary General has already met His Excellency, President Obiang on the sidelines of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May 2017.—Email