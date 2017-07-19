OIC to set up CPDU in Jeddah

Jeddah

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held at its General Secretariat here a consultative meeting on the work of the Sawt al-Hikma: Centre for Dialogue, Peace and Understanding (CPDU) aimed at delegitimizing terrorism and extremism narrative and confronting the two phenomena.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several OIC Member States and some international institutions and centre as well as governmental and non-governmental bodies specialized in combating terrorism and extremism. The Director of the Sawt al-Hikma Centre, Mr Bashir Ansari made a presentation on the activities of the Centre, while Ambassador Moez Bokhari, Adviser to the Secretary General who represented the Secretary General talked about the importance of the Sawt al-Hikma in combating extremism at the intellectual level and about the support the Centre expects from Member States.

After exhaustive discussions, the meeting requested Member States to provide necessary support for the Sawt al-Hikma Centre, take all measures possible to strengthen cooperation and partnership with governmental and non-governmental bodies working at the national level, and encourage the youth, scholars, the civil society and the media to participate in the activities of the Centre.