OIC reacts to Indian position on its resolution on Kashmir

Observer Report

Jeddah

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reacted to the recent press release issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the resolution adopted on Jammu and Kashmir by the 44th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Minsters (CFM) held in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, in July 2017.

The OIC General Secretariat would like to emphasize that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest unresolved international disputes pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council and of the OIC Summit and CFM meetings.

The OIC has always supported peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. It has also endeavored to engage with India aimed at helping the peaceful resolution of the dispute. It still hopes that the OIC Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir would be able to visit the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) for an objective and impartial judgment of the overall situation there.

Likewise, it expects that the Indian Government would permit a delegation of the Independence Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) to visit IoK to verify the reported human rights violations there.