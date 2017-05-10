OIC mulls over S.Philiphine peace process

Jeddah

Upon invitation from the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and in implementation of the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the question of the Muslims in Southern Philippines, a Consultation Session of the Bangsamoro Coordination Forum (BCF) was held at the Headquarters of the OIC in Jeddah on 8th May 2017. Ambassador Sayed El-Masry, OIC Secretary General Peace Envoy for the Southern Philippines, presided over the meeting.

Invitations were issued in accordance with an agreed formula known as the Jeddah formula.