OIC leaders hold first science summit in organization’s history

Astana

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold its first science and technology summit at the level of head of state and government in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan, on 10-11 September 2017.

Astana Summit will witness a historic milestone as it will evolve a unified collective position at the highest levels of decision-making in OIC Member States with a view to advancing the different fields of science, technology and innovation, while emphasizing the Muslim world’s resolve to promote scientific and technical development.

The Summit is importantas it underscoresthe Member States’ support for scientific fields by demonstrating the Muslim world’s knowledge contributions away from the negative stereotypes that have become widespread recently.

The Summit is also of significance considering that Muslims constitute a quarter of the world population and their countries possess abundant natural resources, although many Islamic countries still suffer poverty and diseases. It is therefore imperative to address these challenges using available resources, especially as this Summit is only the starting point for finding solutions to the countless problems facing the Muslim world using science and technology.

Statistics have shown that OIC Member States are below the 2016 innovation index general rate standing at 36.9, particularly in the areas of space, information technologies, pharmaceutical industries and electronics.—PR