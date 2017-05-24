OIC hails US-Islamic summit as great success

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) offered his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and to the Crown Prince and the Deputy Crown Prince on the success of the US-Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and with the attendance of the leaders of 55 OIC Member States.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, praised the statement delivered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques before the Summit on Sunday, 21 May 2017 which addressed the risks of terrorism and extremism. Al Othaimeen affirmed that the positions voiced by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques are reflective of the Saudi leadership’s keenness to always be responsive to the events surrounding the Islamic world, and represent an extension of the Saudi Kingdom’s unwavering stands in favour of coordinating efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism at both the regional and international levels. The Secretary General renewed the OIC’s firm stand in condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and noted that the danger that threatens the Islamic world consists in the growth of this phenomenon along with the other phenomena of extremism and sectarian infights, thus representing serious challenges that call for sustained cooperation among the Member States to confront them. He also recalled that the OIC had, on multiple occasions, raised the alarm against the danger of the extremist groups that had hijacked Islam and given themselves the right to speak on its behalf, whereas Islam with its matrix of values, parameters and goals is totally foreign to such concepts.—PR