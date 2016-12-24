OIC hails UNSC ruling on Israeli settlements

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) of a resolution that condemned Israeli settlements in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Al-Quds, and stressed the illegality and illegitimacy of colonial settlement under international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General, asserted that this resolution is historic and contributes to affirming the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, calling at the same time for its implementation.

Al-Othaimeen commended the positions and efforts of the Islamic countries and all UNSC member states that voted for the resolution.—Email