OIC hails Kerry’s peace remarks

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) welcomed the statement of the US Secretary of State John Kerry in which he outlined his vision for the achievement of peace.

The Secretary General of the OIC. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, commended the content of the statement on the positions and principles which underlined the threat posed by the illegal settlement policy which threatens the two-state policy, and the insistent need to end Israeli occupation and establish the independent Palestinian State on the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharquia as its capital, and the settlement of the refugee issue.

The Secretary General stated that the suggestions are in line with most international legitimacy resolutions and the elements of the Arab Peace Initiative adopted by the Arab Summit in Beirut in 2002 and the Islamic Summit in 2005.