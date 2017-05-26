OIC hailed centre for combating extremism

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Othaimeen, hailed the inauguration by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques together with the US President, Mr. Donald Trump, of the Riyadh-based international “Moderation” centre for combating extremist ideology, as heralding the beginning of an advanced and attuned stage in combating extremism intellectually, mediatically and digitally, and in enhancing coexistence and tolerance among nations.

The Secretary General went on to say that the Centre’s establishment provides further evidence to the genuine and keen interest of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques.—PR